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Rupee Depreciation Aligns Globally: SBI Report

A report by the State Bank of India highlights that recent rupee depreciation aligns with global currency trends and isn't indicative of excessive weakness. Despite pressures, India's robust reserves and strategic policy measures provide a safety net against volatility, ensuring macroeconomic stability amidst global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:30 IST
Rupee Depreciation Aligns Globally: SBI Report
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reported that the recent depreciation of the Indian rupee, post-February 27, is consistent with trends in other global currencies, dispelling fears of inherent currency weakness. The situation reflects broader global uncertainty following the onset of conflict in West Asia.

Contrary to past volatility episodes like 2013, the current depreciation of the rupee is more stable. During that time, measures such as the FCNR(B) window were implemented to stabilize market fluctuations. Nowadays, excessive overseas debt isn't seen as beneficial due to the divergence between yields in developed markets and benchmark funding rates.

With foreign exchange reserves at over USD 700 billion covering more than ten months of imports, India's external position remains strong. Suggestions to better manage rupee volatility include a special dollar demand window for oil companies and the potential use of 'Operation Twist' by the RBI to adjust yield curves. The robust macroeconomic fundamentals and reserves provide a cushion against global currency pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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