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Chhattisgarh on Brink of Triumph in Naxal-Free India Mission

Chhattisgarh is set to become a Naxal-free region, credited to the Centre's decisive political will and collaborative efforts. Former Special DGP RK Vij highlights the strategy behind this achievement, as the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah aims for realization by March 31, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:44 IST
Chhattisgarh on Brink of Triumph in Naxal-Free India Mission
Former Chhattisgarh Special DGP RK Vij (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Chhattisgarh stands on the precipice of a pivotal milestone in the ongoing mission to eradicate Naxalism, thanks to the unwavering political resolve from the Centre and the cooperative endeavors of state and central forces. This initiative aims for completion by March 31, 2026, as per the timeline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to ANI, Former Chhattisgarh Special DGP RK Vij commended the government for its decisive political willpower, which he identified as the driving force behind the achievements against Naxalism. Vij emphasized this mission's monumental significance, noting that it transcends mere political rhetoric and results from collective efforts across multiple factors.

Vij also highlighted how those orchestrating Naxal activities concentrated on preparation for armed struggle rather than improving local living standards. This, he indicated, hindered regional development. The sacrifices made by security officials in this fight, according to Vij, were not just acts of martyrdom but ultimate sacrifices aimed at restoring peace.

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