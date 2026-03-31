March to Freedom: India's Bold Initiative to Eradicate Naxalism by 2026

Anti-Naxal activist and social worker Farooq Ali has praised the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' initiative, describing the March 31, 2026, deadline to end Naxalism as 'effective.' Speaking to ANI, Ali highlighted the presence of a 'parallel government' in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, dominated by Naxalism for the past 50 years. Despite skepticism about the potential success of the mission due to staunch Naxal opposition, Ali points out the decline of Naxalism in recent years, bolstered by continuous surrenders and encounters.

Ali detailed how Naxals initially appeared as 'sympathisers' but later targeted civilians, security personnel, and politicians. They infiltrated Bastar by promising to fight for tribal rights over resources, leading to distrust and exploitation. He shared personal experiences, recounting attacks on his family and acknowledging the diminishing armed presence of Maoism, while advocating continued ideological battles against Maoism. Ali praised government development initiatives in rehabilitating affected regions.

The activist highlighted improvements in road connectivity and healthcare access in rural Chhattisgarh, supported by government-organized health camps, expressing confidence in the state's development potential. The 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' mission, spearheaded by the Union Home Ministry under the Modi government, aims to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism by 2026, promising transformative impacts for regions like Bastar.