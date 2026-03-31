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Cathay Pacific Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Rising Fuel Costs

Cathay Pacific Airways is maintaining its 10% passenger capacity expansion plan despite rising jet fuel prices from the Middle East conflict. Increased long-haul flight demand has supported this stance, but potential capacity cuts loom if prices stay high. With rising costs, Cathay is leveraging new aircraft deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:40 IST
Cathay Pacific Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Rising Fuel Costs
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In the face of soaring jet fuel prices due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, Cathay Pacific Airways is holding firm to its strategy of expanding passenger capacity by 10% this year. The airline's CEO, Ronald Lam, emphasized that while demand for long-haul flights to North America, Europe, and Australia remains robust, any sustained fuel price surge might force capacity reductions.

Lam explained that if current mitigation efforts falter amidst demand shortfalls, capacity cuts could be considered as a last resort. This approach contrasts with other carriers like United Airlines and Air New Zealand, who have already reduced capacity.

To combat higher oil prices, Cathay has introduced significant fuel surcharges. However, it's uncertain how these price hikes will affect demand at its budget airline, HK Express. The airline's growth strategy includes a significant influx of new aircraft, with plans for 100 new planes, positioning it as a major customer for Boeing's delayed 777X model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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