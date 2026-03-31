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Mayawati Advocates for 'Bahujan Government' for Effective Reservation Implementation

BSP chief Mayawati emphasized that effective reservation policies for Dalits and backward classes are feasible only under a 'Bahujan government'. She criticized current governments for undermining these policies and relying on slogans rather than addressing issues like poverty and unemployment. Mayawati urged for a truly inclusive development model benefiting marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST
Mayawati Advocates for 'Bahujan Government' for Effective Reservation Implementation
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, BSP chief Mayawati asserted that implementing reservation policies effectively requires a 'Bahujan government.' She criticized existing central and state governments for diluting provisions meant for marginalized communities.

Mayawati lambasted the governments for their reliance on 'hollow slogans' to address significant issues like unemployment and poverty. She highlighted the exacerbating issues of livelihood in economically challenged regions such as Uttar Pradesh, accusing the administration of favoring rhetorical solutions over actionable results.

Addressing economic concerns, she remarked on rising fuel costs affecting the poor and pushed for measures to control inflation. In preparation for elections, she instructed party leaders to broaden grassroots support and emphasized the principle of 'sarvajan hitay, sarvajan sukhay.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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