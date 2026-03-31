Mayawati Advocates for 'Bahujan Government' for Effective Reservation Implementation

In a compelling address, BSP chief Mayawati asserted that implementing reservation policies effectively requires a 'Bahujan government.' She criticized existing central and state governments for diluting provisions meant for marginalized communities.

Mayawati lambasted the governments for their reliance on 'hollow slogans' to address significant issues like unemployment and poverty. She highlighted the exacerbating issues of livelihood in economically challenged regions such as Uttar Pradesh, accusing the administration of favoring rhetorical solutions over actionable results.

Addressing economic concerns, she remarked on rising fuel costs affecting the poor and pushed for measures to control inflation. In preparation for elections, she instructed party leaders to broaden grassroots support and emphasized the principle of 'sarvajan hitay, sarvajan sukhay.'

(With inputs from agencies.)