Swift Response Averts Disaster at Sion Hospital
A fire broke out in the X-ray department of Sion Hospital in Mumbai, but there were no casualties. The blaze started in an air conditioning unit at 11:57 am. Prompt action by the fire brigade, police, and civic staff ensured the fire was quickly contained.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted in the X-ray department of Sion Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. According to officials, there were no casualties reported.
The blaze began in an air conditioning unit located on the ground floor at 11:57 am, as confirmed by local authorities.
Following an alert from the hospital's dean, the fire brigade, police, and civic personnel swiftly responded, arriving at the scene and managing to successfully extinguish the fire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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