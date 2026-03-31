Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Disaster at Sion Hospital

A fire broke out in the X-ray department of Sion Hospital in Mumbai, but there were no casualties. The blaze started in an air conditioning unit at 11:57 am. Prompt action by the fire brigade, police, and civic staff ensured the fire was quickly contained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST
Swift Response Averts Disaster at Sion Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in the X-ray department of Sion Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. According to officials, there were no casualties reported.

The blaze began in an air conditioning unit located on the ground floor at 11:57 am, as confirmed by local authorities.

Following an alert from the hospital's dean, the fire brigade, police, and civic personnel swiftly responded, arriving at the scene and managing to successfully extinguish the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Export via Baltic Route

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Export via Baltic Route

 Global
2
Fadnavis Hails BJP's Assam Success, Criticizes Congress Neglect

Fadnavis Hails BJP's Assam Success, Criticizes Congress Neglect

 India
3
Udhayanidhi Stalin Challenges BJP's Inaction in Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Challenges BJP's Inaction in Tamil Nadu

 India
4
Cosmic PV Power Ltd Files for Rs 640 Crore IPO Boost

Cosmic PV Power Ltd Files for Rs 640 Crore IPO Boost

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026