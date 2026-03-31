Swift Response Averts Disaster at Sion Hospital

A fire erupted in the X-ray department of Sion Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. According to officials, there were no casualties reported.

The blaze began in an air conditioning unit located on the ground floor at 11:57 am, as confirmed by local authorities.

Following an alert from the hospital's dean, the fire brigade, police, and civic personnel swiftly responded, arriving at the scene and managing to successfully extinguish the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)