Signal Crisis: Indian Railways Struggles with Technician Attrition Amid Workplace Pressures

The Railway Board has sought feedback from signal maintainers and telecom technicians across various zones about the challenges they face following an increase in new joinees leaving the job. Zonal officials have encouraged technicians to share their daily challenges to assist senior officials in decision-making to address these concerns.

According to the Indian Railways Signal and Telecom Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU), the attrition rate among newly-joined technicians is high due to work pressure, leading to mental stress. Approximately 50% of all new signal and telecommunications cadre members leave after a few months due to the demanding nature of the work and staff shortages.

General Secretary Alok Chandra Prakash has called for attention to the issue, emphasizing that existing conditions pose operational challenges. The IRSTMU suggests that future pay revisions should consider the risky nature of the job, with feedback that S&T staff work round the clock with little time off, unlike other departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)