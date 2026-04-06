Indian Railways Approves ₹1,364 Crore Modernisation Push, Expands Kavach, Fibre Network and Advanced Signalling Systems

In a major step toward enhancing rail safety and operational efficiency, Indian Railways has sanctioned projects worth ₹1,364.45 crore to upgrade critical infrastructure across multiple zones, focusing on Kavach deployment, communication backbone expansion and advanced signalling systems.

The projects form part of broader umbrella programmes under the Works Programme 2024–25, signalling a sustained push toward technology-driven railway modernisation.

Kavach Expansion: 232 Locomotives to Get Advanced Safety System

A key highlight is the approval of ₹208.81 crore for installing Kavach Version 4.0—India’s indigenous train collision avoidance system—on 232 locomotives in Southern Railway.

Part of a larger ₹27,693 crore national Kavach programme

₹2,950 crore allocated specifically for Southern Railway

Kavach uses real-time communication and automatic braking systems to prevent collisions, making it a cornerstone of India’s railway safety strategy.

Northern Railway: ₹400 Crore Push for Communication Backbone

To support modern signalling and safety systems, Indian Railways has approved ₹400.86 crore for strengthening the communication backbone in Northern Railway.

Key components include:

2×48 Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) deployment across major divisions

Coverage across over 3,200 route kilometres

Breakdown:

Ambala Division: 926.05 km (₹115.74 crore)

Delhi Division: 1,204 km + OFC station infrastructure (₹165.49 crore)

Lucknow Division: 1,074 km (₹119.63 crore)

These upgrades will ensure high-capacity, reliable data transmission, critical for signalling systems, train control and Kavach operations.

North Central Railway: OFC Network to Support Kavach

Another major approval includes ₹176.77 crore for laying 2×48 fibre OFC cables over 2,196 route kilometres in North Central Railway.

Coverage includes:

Prayagraj Division: 1,016 km

Jhansi Division: 709 km

Agra Division: 471 km

This project strengthens digital infrastructure on high-density routes, enabling seamless integration of safety technologies like Kavach.

South Central Railway: ₹578 Crore for Electronic Interlocking

Indian Railways has also approved ₹578.02 crore for replacing outdated panel interlocking systems with electronic interlocking in South Central Railway.

Guntakal Division: 35 stations (₹426.82 crore)

Nanded Division: 14 stations (₹151.20 crore)

Electronic interlocking:

Automates signalling operations

Reduces human intervention and error

Enhances reliability and safety on busy routes

Integrated Modernisation Strategy

All projects fall under larger umbrella schemes, including:

Communication backbone strengthening (₹4,871 crore)

Electronic interlocking expansion (₹15,164 crore)

Kavach deployment programme (₹27,693 crore)

These investments reflect a coordinated strategy to integrate:

Safety systems (Kavach)

Digital infrastructure (OFC networks)

Smart signalling (electronic interlocking)

Transforming Rail Safety and Efficiency

The combined impact of these projects is expected to:

Reduce train collisions and operational risks

Improve signalling accuracy and response time

Enable real-time monitoring and control

Increase network capacity and efficiency

With increasing traffic on high-density routes, such upgrades are critical to ensuring safe, reliable and future-ready rail operations.

Toward a Technology-Driven Railway Network

Indian Railways’ latest approvals underline a clear shift toward digital transformation and automation, aligning with global best practices in rail safety and management.

As Kavach deployment accelerates and communication systems are modernised, India’s rail network is moving closer to becoming a smart, resilient and high-capacity transportation system.