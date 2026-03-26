Sungrow's Hybrid PV-ESS Solution Empowers Australian Renewable Energy

In the backdrop of increasing renewable penetration in Australia, Sungrow has launched an innovative Hybrid PV-ESS Solution for large-scale solar projects. The introduction was made at the Sungrow PV & ESS Summit in Sydney.

The new solution combines Sungrow's 1+X modular inverter with storage technology, streamlining the coordination between solar generation and battery storage. It aims to improve operational efficiency and market adaptability while reducing the complexity of electricity systems.

This development marks a step forward in maximizing renewable yield and stabilizing grid output, distinguishing Sungrow as a leader in the renewable energy tech sector.