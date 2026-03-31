Chip Race Intensifies: Samsung Eyes TSMC's Strained Capacity Amidst AI Demand Surge

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is facing significant production constraints due to skyrocketing demand for AI semiconductors, as reported by Korea Herald. This capacity stress presents a rare chance for Samsung Electronics to bolster its position in the highly competitive chip race.

According to industry sources, TSMC commands approximately 70% of the global foundry market and records a substantial capital expenditure of up to USD 56 billion this year to meet demand. However, its stretched capacity is beginning to drive clients toward other suppliers, including Samsung.

As the second largest foundry player, Samsung is enhancing its investment in advanced manufacturing technologies, specifically in 2-nanometer processes. Moreover, its expertise in high-bandwidth memory, pivotal for AI applications, is reinforcing its semiconductor division. Despite potential gains, Samsung must overcome technological and yield challenges to attract and retain top-tier clients.