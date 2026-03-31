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VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day

VinFast achieved a significant milestone by completing 3,520 electric vehicle orders in a single day, highlighting strong consumer demand and Vietnam's shift towards green mobility. The company's operational efficiency and long-term investment in EV infrastructure contribute to its record-breaking achievements in the Vietnamese automotive market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:59 IST
VinFast Sets Record with 3,520 Electric Vehicle Orders in a Day
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On March 28, 2026, VinFast made headlines by setting a remarkable record of processing 3,520 electric vehicle orders in just one day, a feat that underscores the company's operational strength and the robust demand for electric vehicles in Vietnam.

This single-day figure matches the monthly sales volume of some automakers in the country, equating to an average of 146 orders per hour. The vehicles have been fully processed and are ready to be dispatched to dealerships before reaching the customers. This accomplishment has stirred conversations across online communities, with users praising VinFast's swift production and delivery capabilities.

VinFast's ongoing success is attributed to its strategic investments in a comprehensive green ecosystem, including 150,000 charging ports and a network of 400 service workshops across Vietnam. Dr. Lee Hoang Nam, a transportation expert, notes that VinFast's well-developed infrastructure makes the switch to electric vehicles more appealing to consumers, accelerating the country's greener transport transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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