Palaniswami Promises Change: Eradication of Ganja and Revitalization of River Projects
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK government's handling of law and order in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing women's and police safety concerns. He pledged to eliminate ganja trafficking swiftly upon election and vowed to support local industries and revive the Cauvery-Gundar River linking project.
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AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has strongly criticized the ruling DMK government, citing a deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. At an election rally, he pointed out the lack of safety for women and police officers, urging voters to trust AIADMK candidates in the upcoming elections.
Palaniswami promised immediate action against ganja trafficking should his party come to power, setting a bold three-month deadline for eradication. He also assured support for the pivotal firework and match industries, key economic components in the district.
Highlighting past achievements of the AIADMK government, such as the Rs 400 crore medical college in Virudhunagar, he accused the DMK of taking undue credit. Palaniswami pledged to rejuvenate the stalled Cauvery-Gundar River linking project, vowing it would be realized under AIADMK leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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