The Last Stand for Rice's Whales: Oil Drilling Threatens Gulf's Endangered Giants
Endangered Rice's whales, unique to the Gulf of Mexico, face extinction risks as oil and gas drilling threats increase. The Trump administration's proposal could impact these whales through noise pollution and climate change, also endangering other species. A seldom-used exemption committee approved the drilling, sparking conservation concerns.
- Country:
- Mexico
Rice's whales, one of the world's rarest species, inhabit the Gulf of Mexico exclusively. The Trump administration's plan to expand oil and gas drilling in the region threatens to push these mammals to extinction, scientists warn.
These endangered whales, fewer than 100 in number, are vulnerable to vessel strikes, noise pollution, and oil spills, all exacerbated by increased drilling. Experts say manatees and sea turtles could face similar risks. With energy prices soaring due to the Iran conflict, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited national security to seek an exemption from endangered species laws, which was granted, despite fears of broader ecological consequences.
The Endangered Species Committee, known as the 'God Squad,' approved the exemption, a decision criticized for potentially reducing oversight. Environmentalists warn this could lead to future exemptions for similar projects elsewhere, threatening multiple Gulf species already at risk due to human activities and climate change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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