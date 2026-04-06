Left Menu

JITO Foundation's Bold Leap: Empowering Startups with Rs 100 Crore Investment

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation plans to invest Rs 80-100 crore in early-stage startups over the next 12-18 months. The foundation seeks to target sectors like AI, fintech, and mobility through a new APAC accelerator program. Notable investments include Rs 26.5 crore in Atomic Capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:01 IST
JITO Foundation's Bold Leap: Empowering Startups with Rs 100 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation announced on Monday its ambitious plan to invest Rs 80-100 crore in early-stage startups over the forthcoming 12-18 months. This strategy aims to bolster 20-25 startups each year, with specific attention to sectors such as AI, fintech, and digital infrastructure.

Significantly, the foundation recently allocated Rs 26.5 crore to Mumbai's Atomic Capital. This move not only widens JIIF's investment scope but also marks a strategic expansion into varied investment opportunities beyond direct startup involvements.

Under the leadership of Chairman Jeenendra Bhandari, the foundation plans to unlock high-potential opportunities through partnerships and an accelerator program focused on the Asia-Pacific region. Their diverse investment portfolio demonstrates strength in sectors like AI, consumer goods, and mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Consumer Commission Holds Standard Chartered to Account for Unfair Practices

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Holds Standard Chartered to Account for Unfa...

 India
2
Early Warning System Revolutionizes Safety Along Beas Riverbanks

Early Warning System Revolutionizes Safety Along Beas Riverbanks

 India
3
Modi's Fiery Allegations: Congress' 'First Family' Under Fire in Assam

Modi's Fiery Allegations: Congress' 'First Family' Under Fire in Assam

 India
4
TDI Infratech and DC Group to Launch 150-Acre Township in Ludhiana

TDI Infratech and DC Group to Launch 150-Acre Township in Ludhiana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026