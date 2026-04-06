JITO Foundation's Bold Leap: Empowering Startups with Rs 100 Crore Investment

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation announced on Monday its ambitious plan to invest Rs 80-100 crore in early-stage startups over the forthcoming 12-18 months. This strategy aims to bolster 20-25 startups each year, with specific attention to sectors such as AI, fintech, and digital infrastructure.

Significantly, the foundation recently allocated Rs 26.5 crore to Mumbai's Atomic Capital. This move not only widens JIIF's investment scope but also marks a strategic expansion into varied investment opportunities beyond direct startup involvements.

Under the leadership of Chairman Jeenendra Bhandari, the foundation plans to unlock high-potential opportunities through partnerships and an accelerator program focused on the Asia-Pacific region. Their diverse investment portfolio demonstrates strength in sectors like AI, consumer goods, and mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)