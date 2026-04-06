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Bihar's Bold Vision: Rs 50 Lakh Crore Investment and 1 Crore Jobs

Bihar aims for investment influx of Rs 50 lakh crore with hopes to generate one crore jobs over five years. Key projects include the Integrated Manufacturing City in Gaya and a Fintech City in Patna. Government initiatives support over 1,652 startups, fostering economic growth and industrial development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:02 IST
Bihar's Bold Vision: Rs 50 Lakh Crore Investment and 1 Crore Jobs
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Bihar Industries Minister Dilip Jaiswal announced ambitious plans to attract investments worth Rs 50 lakh crore and create one crore jobs over the next five years. The state is prioritizing industrial development under the 'Saat Nischay' programme.

Key projects include the Integrated Manufacturing City in Gaya, a textile and bag manufacturing cluster in Muzaffarpur, a mega food park in Damodarpur, and a proposed Fintech City in Patna. In 2025-26, 747 investment proposals were received, resulting in the allocation of 404 acres of land to investors.

The government also backed 1,652 ventures, including 242 women-led startups, with Rs 92.2 crore. Loans under the PMFME scheme and Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana support local entrepreneurs, while talks continue with the Centre to enhance ethanol procurement from grain-based plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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