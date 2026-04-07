NIA Steps In: Unveiling the Azad Nagar Blast Mystery
The NIA has requested control of the investigation into the January blast in Azad Nagar, Odisha, which resulted in two deaths. The agency aims to explore a potential terror link and check for use of high-grade explosives. Currently, Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police is handling the investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally sought to take over the probe into the January blast in Azad Nagar, Odisha, citing the need to explore a potential terror connection.
The incident claimed two lives, with four others injured, when a suspect allegedly attempted to assemble an explosive on the rooftop of a rented house.
The current investigation by Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police may soon be handed over to the NIA, who suspect high-grade explosives like RDX might have been involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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