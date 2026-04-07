Stalin Rallies for Full Statehood in Puducherry Amid Legislative Bottleneck
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the Indian government's reluctance to grant Puducherry full statehood. At a rally, he urged voters to seize the opportunity for change in the upcoming polls, emphasizing governance failures and pledging the DMK's commitment to empowering local governance and economic reforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 07-04-2026 08:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 08:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin addressed a rally, sharply criticizing the central government's inaction on granting full statehood to Puducherry.
He accused the Lieutenant Governor of overriding the authority of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, whom he described as a 'puppet.' Stalin cited governance failures and called for change in the forthcoming polls, highlighting issues such as law and order and the drug menace.
Stalin pledged that the secular democratic alliance would fight for full statehood, promising reforms in local governance, employment, and economic initiatives if elected.
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