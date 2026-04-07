Stalin Rallies for Full Statehood in Puducherry Amid Legislative Bottleneck

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin addressed a rally, sharply criticizing the central government's inaction on granting full statehood to Puducherry.

He accused the Lieutenant Governor of overriding the authority of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, whom he described as a 'puppet.' Stalin cited governance failures and called for change in the forthcoming polls, highlighting issues such as law and order and the drug menace.

Stalin pledged that the secular democratic alliance would fight for full statehood, promising reforms in local governance, employment, and economic initiatives if elected.