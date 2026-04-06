Left Menu

Explosive Growth in India's Textiles Market Spurs Demand for Sustainability

The Indian textiles market is projected to grow to Rs 14.95 lakh crore by 2024, driven by increased demand for man-made and blended fibers. A Textile Ministry survey highlights a shift towards sustainable products, with robust growth in domestic consumption, especially among women. Sustainable practices are gaining traction among consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:59 IST
Explosive Growth in India's Textiles Market Spurs Demand for Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian textiles industry is witnessing a significant surge, with the market size projected to reach Rs 14.95 lakh crore by 2024, according to a recent survey by the Textile Ministry. Unveiled on Monday, the report highlights a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3 percent, underscoring a robust upward trajectory in domestic demand.

Man-made fiber and blended textiles have emerged as key growth drivers, contributing over half of the market share. Despite cotton products maintaining a strong position, the preference for man-made fibers has soared. The Textile Ministry emphasizes a notable consumer shift towards sustainable textiles, marking a crucial trend in the industry.

Women are identified as major consumers, reportedly driving 55.5 percent of textile purchases. The report also underscores the rise in demand for sustainable and technical textiles, such as masks and sanitary products, reflecting changing consumer priorities. These findings are anticipated to inform policy and business strategies, fostering growth and sustainability in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unfolding Drama in Maharashtra: NCP’s Uncertain Future

Unfolding Drama in Maharashtra: NCP’s Uncertain Future

 India
2
Nepal's Supreme Court Orders Swift Completion of Investigation on Political Leaders

Nepal's Supreme Court Orders Swift Completion of Investigation on Political ...

 Nepal
3
Tensions Erupt: Deadly Airstrike in Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Tensions Erupt: Deadly Airstrike in Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
4
Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal Amid Escalating Conflict

Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal Amid Escalating Conflict

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026