India's Major Boost to Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing
Several companies are expected to join a pre-bid conference concerning a Rs 7,280-crore initiative aimed at enhancing the production of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, under the auspices of the Heavy Industries Ministry. The government plans to set up facilities to produce 6,000 metric tonnes per annum.
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Several corporations, including Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc Limited, are poised to participate in a significant pre-bid conference organized by the Heavy Industries Ministry. The Rs 7,280-crore initiative aims to promote the manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, according to insider sources.
The government's call for bids on March 20 underscores an extensive plan to establish manufacturing plants capable of producing 6,000 metric tonnes per annum of these magnets. This effort reflects a strategic push to advance local industry capabilities in high-tech material production.
The Heavy Industries Ministry has issued a request for proposals, setting the stage for a thorough selection process. Interested parties will engage in a pre-bid conference on April 7, with a crucial bidding deadline on May 28, preceding the evaluation of technical bids scheduled for May 29, 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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