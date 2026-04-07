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Aerobridge Mishap: Safety Concerns at Hyderabad Airport

A ceiling panel fell on Air India Express passenger Deepak Adoni at Hyderabad airport, causing internal injuries. Despite immediate assistance, his condition raised concerns about aerobridge safety. Adoni, a US citizen, praised a fellow passenger's help, while airport authorities promised thorough inspections and preventions for future safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:50 IST
Aerobridge Mishap: Safety Concerns at Hyderabad Airport
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad airport faced a safety scare when a ceiling panel fell on Air India Express passenger Deepak Adoni as he disembarked on Sunday afternoon. Adoni, originally from Telangana and now a US resident, suffered internal injuries including cervical spine changes and a head trauma.

After receiving immediate aid from a fellow passenger and airport officials, Adoni was promptly transported to Apollo hospital for a comprehensive medical evaluation. Although the CT and MRI scans highlighted significant health concerns, he was later discharged under supervision, advised to wear a neck brace, and monitor his condition.

In response to the incident, airport authorities expressed regret, ensuring that safety checks and inspections were conducted on the aerobridge to prevent such occurrences. Meanwhile, Adoni considers possible legal action as he decides on his next steps before returning to the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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