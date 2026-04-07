Air India Introduces Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising ATF Prices

On Tuesday, the Air India group announced the implementation of new fuel surcharges for its flights, marking a response to unprecedented increases in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

Scheduled to begin from April 8, the surcharges range from Rs 299 to Rs 899 for domestic routes and USD 24 to USD 280 for international travel. These adjustments will also apply to flights operated by Air India's low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express.

This decision comes as a result of the government's policy to cap domestic ATF price hikes and follows an alarming global rise in jet fuel costs, driven by increased crude oil prices and refinery margins. The airline has announced that further adjustments to surcharges might occur for specific international routes, pending regulatory approvals.