Left Menu

Air India Introduces Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising ATF Prices

Air India group will impose fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights starting April 8, following significant ATF price increases. The surcharge will vary from Rs 299 to Rs 899 for domestic and USD 24 to USD 280 for international flights. A shift to a distance-based charge is also being implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:01 IST
Air India Introduces Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising ATF Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Air India group announced the implementation of new fuel surcharges for its flights, marking a response to unprecedented increases in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

Scheduled to begin from April 8, the surcharges range from Rs 299 to Rs 899 for domestic routes and USD 24 to USD 280 for international travel. These adjustments will also apply to flights operated by Air India's low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express.

This decision comes as a result of the government's policy to cap domestic ATF price hikes and follows an alarming global rise in jet fuel costs, driven by increased crude oil prices and refinery margins. The airline has announced that further adjustments to surcharges might occur for specific international routes, pending regulatory approvals.

TRENDING

1
Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Haryana CM Saini Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of West Bengal Elections

 India
2
Golden Age: U.S. and Hungary Forge Stronger Ties

Golden Age: U.S. and Hungary Forge Stronger Ties

 Hungary
3
Controversy Over Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal

Controversy Over Voter Roll Deletions in West Bengal

 India
4
Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

Kerala vs Telangana: Chief Ministers Clash in War of Words

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026