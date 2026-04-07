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Navigating Turbulence: Campbell Wilson's Departure from Air India

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned after four challenging years, marked by the AI171 crash last year. Despite regulatory challenges, Wilson helped pivot Air India towards growth and transformation alongside a leadership reshuffle. Air India plans to continue its expansion strategies for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:29 IST
Navigating Turbulence: Campbell Wilson's Departure from Air India
Air India
  • Country:
  • India

Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, has announced his resignation after navigating the airline through a series of significant challenges over the past four years. His leadership tenure was notably impacted by the tragic AI171 crash in June last year.

The Air India board, as stated on Tuesday, has established a committee to search for Wilson's successor in the upcoming months. Despite hints of his departure as early as 2024, Wilson worked towards a seamless transition by 2026, ensuring the airline's stability.

Under Wilson's stewardship, Air India embarked on a five-year rejuvenation plan, 'Vihan. AI.' This strategic blueprint targeted service excellence, operational competence, and industry innovation. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran affirmed Wilson's significant contributions in realigning the organization's diverse workforce towards a shared vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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