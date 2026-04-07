Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Collision Near Calais

In a tragic incident near Calais, a French high-speed train collided with a truck transporting military equipment, leading to the death of the train driver, as confirmed by local authorities and railway officials.

Sixteen individuals sustained injuries from the crash, with two in critical condition, while more than 200 passengers were on the train during the collision, according to the local prefecture's report.

The accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. near Bully-les-Mines on a route from Dunkirk to Paris. Railway operator SNCF reported significant disruptions in train service, expected to persist throughout the day.