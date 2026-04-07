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Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Collision Near Calais

A French high-speed train collided with a truck carrying military equipment near Calais, resulting in the death of the train driver and injuring 16 others. The crash, which occurred around 7 a.m. near Bully-les-Mines, has disrupted rail traffic, affecting over 200 passengers on board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:20 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Collision Near Calais
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In a tragic incident near Calais, a French high-speed train collided with a truck transporting military equipment, leading to the death of the train driver, as confirmed by local authorities and railway officials.

Sixteen individuals sustained injuries from the crash, with two in critical condition, while more than 200 passengers were on the train during the collision, according to the local prefecture's report.

The accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. near Bully-les-Mines on a route from Dunkirk to Paris. Railway operator SNCF reported significant disruptions in train service, expected to persist throughout the day.

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