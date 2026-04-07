French Hostages Freed After Omani Mediation

French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris have been released after spending over three years detained in Iran, as confirmed by President Emmanuel Macron. The news of their freedom was made public on Tuesday, following mediation efforts led by Oman.

The couple, accused of espionage charges that France has consistently denied, were initially held in Iran's Evin Jail. Released earlier in November, they were residing at the French embassy until their recent return announcement. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot revealed he had conversed with the couple, who expressed their delight at heading back home.

The release is reportedly part of a diplomatic understanding involving the freedom of Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian detained in Lyon, France. Additionally, it involves France withdrawing a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice, as reported by Iran's IRNA. This exchange of detainees comes alongside heightened international tensions, notably involving new threats exchanged between Iran and the United States.