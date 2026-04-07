Bill Ackman's Bold Move to Transform Universal Music Group

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square proposed a merger with Universal Music Group (UMG) on Tuesday, aiming to rejuvenate the label's worth with a U.S. market listing. The cash-and-shares offer by Pershing values UMG at approximately 30.40 euros per share, a substantial premium over its last closing price of 17.10 euros, resulting in a deal estimated at 55.75 billion euros or $64.31 billion.

UMG, home to stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Drake, declined to comment on the proposition. Currently listed in Amsterdam, UMG's stock rose by 12% following the announcement, while its largest shareholder Bollore Group saw a 7% increase. Analysts at ING recognized the offer's potential to provoke strategic considerations for change, despite its non-binding nature.

Pershing suggested that a New York listing could boost UMG shares and liquidity, following a stalled plan with UMG last month. Michael Ovitz, a veteran talent agent, is proposed as the board's chair under the new entity. The deal structure offers UMG shareholders a financial incentive and aims to secure approval from necessary stakeholders by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)