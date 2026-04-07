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Chaos on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Landslides Wreak Havoc

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed again due to landslides in Ramban, leaving over 200 vehicles stranded on the crucial 270-km all-weather road. Although reopened briefly, persistent rains complicated restoration efforts. Authorities urge travelers to verify road conditions via social media channels before planning journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:04 IST
Chaos on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Landslides Wreak Havoc
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In a significant disruption, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to traffic again on Tuesday due to multiple landslides in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported over 200 vehicles stranded across the strategic 270-kilometer all-weather route, which had been temporarily cleared earlier that day.

The reinstatement of traffic was short-lived as a substantial landslide between Digdol and Khooni Nallah led to a complete blockage of the highway. Traffic police have halted movement in both directions, from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa, citing ongoing safety concerns.

Authorities are laboring to clear the roadway, but relentless rains in the Ramban-Banihal sector are hampering efforts. Travelers have been advised to monitor official Twitter and Facebook pages alongside traffic control units for updates, avoiding reliance on unverified information.

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