Metro Construction: Service Road Closure and Diversions
A service road near Sector 62 in Noida will be closed from April 9 to June 10 for a Metro project. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation advises commuters to adhere to traffic diversions. The work involves construction related to the Metro Line-III extension, impacting traffic near Pier P386.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A service road near Sector 62 in Noida will be shut down from April 9 to June 10 because of ongoing Metro project activities.
In an official advisory posted on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) outlined that the closure will take place near Pier P386, affecting construction for a Metro Line-III extension.
Traffic on this route will face restrictions, with alternative pathways and diversions implemented to manage the flow of vehicles. Commuters are encouraged to plan their routes, use available alternatives, and adhere to guidelines by traffic authorities to minimize inconvenience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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