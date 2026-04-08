Metro Construction: Service Road Closure and Diversions

A service road near Sector 62 in Noida will be shut down from April 9 to June 10 because of ongoing Metro project activities.

In an official advisory posted on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) outlined that the closure will take place near Pier P386, affecting construction for a Metro Line-III extension.

Traffic on this route will face restrictions, with alternative pathways and diversions implemented to manage the flow of vehicles. Commuters are encouraged to plan their routes, use available alternatives, and adhere to guidelines by traffic authorities to minimize inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)