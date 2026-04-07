Turbulent Airwaves: How the West Asia Conflict Disrupted Indian Aviation

The West Asia conflict has resulted in significant disruption for Indian airlines, leading to the cancellation of over 10,000 flights since February 28. The tensions and airspace restrictions have particularly affected long-haul routes to Europe and North America, according to a senior official in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

'Indian carriers used to operate around 300 to 350 flights daily to the Middle East. This number has now reduced to 80-90,' said Asangba Chuba Ao, during a press briefing. The closure of key transit corridors has forced airlines to take longer alternative routes, affecting travel time and costs. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has temporarily relaxed pilot duty time limitations to address operational disruptions.

Moreover, international oil price hikes have resulted in rising aviation turbine fuel costs, impacting airline operations and finances. To stabilize domestic airfares, the Indian government has intervened to moderate fuel price surges. Efforts are underway to maintain passenger safety, operational stability, and convenience amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.