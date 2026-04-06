Akasa Air Maintains Middle East Routes Amidst Regional Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Akasa Air has announced its decision to maintain flights between Jeddah and various Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Kozhikode, following a detailed safety evaluation. The airline remains in consultation for resuming routes to and from Abu Dhabi.

In a recent statement on X, Akasa Air reinforced its commitment to passenger safety, stating, "Following our ongoing safety assessment and review of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, we continue to operate flights to/from Jeddah and several Indian cities." The airline advised passengers to access their official website or mobile app for comprehensive flight information.

While flights to Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait are suspended until April 12, Akasa Air has assured real-time monitoring of the situation. The airline is offering a waiver on cancellation and rescheduling fees for affected passengers, allowing full refunds or free rescheduling, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction and safety as prime concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)