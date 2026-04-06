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Akasa Air Maintains Middle East Routes Amidst Regional Tensions

Akasa Air continues operating flights between Jeddah and Indian cities, assessing safety amid Middle East tensions. Flights to Abu Dhabi are under review, while those to Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait remain suspended. The airline offers flexible booking policies and emphasizes passenger safety as a top priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:30 IST
Akasa Air Maintains Middle East Routes Amidst Regional Tensions
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Akasa Air has announced its decision to maintain flights between Jeddah and various Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Kozhikode, following a detailed safety evaluation. The airline remains in consultation for resuming routes to and from Abu Dhabi.

In a recent statement on X, Akasa Air reinforced its commitment to passenger safety, stating, "Following our ongoing safety assessment and review of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, we continue to operate flights to/from Jeddah and several Indian cities." The airline advised passengers to access their official website or mobile app for comprehensive flight information.

While flights to Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait are suspended until April 12, Akasa Air has assured real-time monitoring of the situation. The airline is offering a waiver on cancellation and rescheduling fees for affected passengers, allowing full refunds or free rescheduling, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction and safety as prime concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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