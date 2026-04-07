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Global Flight Cancellations: Impact on Major Airlines Amid Middle East Tensions

Global air travel is facing severe disruptions as numerous airlines cancel flights to destinations in the Middle East due to heightened tensions following the Iran war. Major hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi remain partially closed. Airlines have adjusted schedules with additional routes elsewhere to manage demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:41 IST
Global Flight Cancellations: Impact on Major Airlines Amid Middle East Tensions
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Air travel worldwide is grappling with significant disruptions as escalating tensions from the Iran war lead to extensive flight cancellations to and from the Middle East. Key regional hubs, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, are encountering widespread closures, forcing airlines to adapt to changing circumstances.

Aegean Airlines has taken measures by halting services to various Middle Eastern destinations, with resumption dates staggered through June and July. Similarly, Air Canada has ceased operations to Tel Aviv and Dubai until after summer as a precautionary response to the volatile situation.

Airlines across Europe, Asia, and North America are recalibrating their routes. While routes to conflict-affected areas are reduced, increased services to destinations like London, Paris, and Zurich aim to meet the surged demand. Carriers such as Qatar Airways and Qantas are enhancing flights to Europe to offset the disruptions.

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