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Sarma Refutes Congress Allegations Over Dubai Property Claims

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed Congress's allegations linking his family to Dubai apartments as 'fake AI campaign', revealing true owners as Md Ahmad and Fatima Sulaiman. Sarma denies overseas assets, calls for legal action against 'fabricated' claims amid escalating political row ahead of Assam Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:53 IST
Sarma Refutes Congress Allegations Over Dubai Property Claims
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has outrightly rejected the Congress's allegations connecting his family to properties in Dubai, describing the claims as part of a 'fake AI campaign'. Sarma clarified that the documents, allegedly connecting him to the Dubai apartments, were obtained from Scribd and were manipulated.

Sarma took to social media platform X, revealing that the actual owners of the said properties are Md Ahmad and Fatima Sulaiman. He dismissed the opposition's assertions and shared links to validate his refute. The allegations have been deemed 'fake' by Sarma, who warns of impending legal action against the campaign orchestrators.

The controversy erupted after Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi questioned foreign assets and passport details related to Sarma's family. As election tensions rise, Sarma declared these claims baseless, while his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma criticized Congress's insinuations regarding overseas interests and assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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