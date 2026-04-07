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FIA Calls for Removal of Dubai Flight Restrictions on Indian Carriers

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has urged the Indian government to intervene in removing flight rotation restrictions imposed by Dubai Airport Authorities. These restrictions, set to last from April 20 to May 31, 2026, limit foreign carriers to one rotation a day and affect market conditions and revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:25 IST
FIA Calls for Removal of Dubai Flight Restrictions on Indian Carriers
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has made a plea to the Indian government seeking assistance in lifting flight restrictions imposed by Dubai Airport Authorities. These restrictions, effective from April 20 to May 31, 2026, limit foreign carriers to one rotation per day, impacting Indian airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet.

The FIA argues that these restrictions create anti-competitive market conditions and result in significant revenue losses for Indian carriers. UAE-based airlines such as Emirates and Flydubai have resumed normal operations and are unaffected by the limitations, contributing to an uneven playing field in the aviation sector.

Amidst ongoing disruption due to West Asia conflicts, the FIA has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to negotiate the removal of restrictions or consider reciprocal measures against UAE carriers to establish fair play and operational parity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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