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Oil Turmoil Escalates as Market Reels from Trump's Deadlines

Oil prices have surged and US stocks are falling amid escalating tensions. President Trump's new deadline for Iran's compliance has heightened market anxiety. The oil market remains volatile as production in the Persian Gulf is hampered. Investors remain wary, bracing for potential intensified conflict or diplomatic resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:38 IST
Oil Turmoil Escalates as Market Reels from Trump's Deadlines
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Oil prices surged on Tuesday as US stocks slipped, reacting to President Donald Trump's looming deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, impacted by Trump's threat to destroy key Iranian facilities.

The Dow Jones dropped 210 points and the Nasdaq composite dipped by 1.1% as uncertainty pervaded the markets. Oil prices spiked amid Persian Gulf disruptions, with US crude climbing 3.9% to USD 116.83 a barrel.

Market anxiety is palpable as investors await Trump's 8 p.m. deadline, worried about prolonged disruptions. A potential diplomatic resolution remains overshadowed by fears of intensified conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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