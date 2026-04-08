Trev Mobility Accelerates Growth with Fresh Funding

Trev Mobility, the all-electric chauffeur cab service provider, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised Rs 3.65 crore in an angel funding round. The latest round saw contributions from 11 angel investors, many of whom were initially customers of the company.

The infusion of funds will be utilized to expand Trev Mobility's electric vehicle fleet and scale operations across the National Capital Region (NCR), including areas such as Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Currently, the company operates 100 EVs across the region, featuring vehicles from BYD and MG Motor.

The company aims to capitalize on the funding to enhance its stronghold of well-maintained vehicles, premium ride experience, and advanced safety measures, which now include AI-powered dashcams for improved in-ride security and accountability, according to Trev Mobility Founder Naveen Gupta.