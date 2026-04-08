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Global Airlines Brace for Extended Jet Fuel Supply Recovery Amid Middle East Tensions

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned of a prolonged recovery in jet fuel supply, even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens amidst Middle East conflicts. Airline stocks rose following news of a ceasefire. However, fuel costs remain high, challenging a sector already under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:27 IST
Global Airlines Brace for Extended Jet Fuel Supply Recovery Amid Middle East Tensions
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The global airline industry is facing an extended period of jet fuel supply recovery due to Middle East tensions, despite potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as warned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This disruption compounds the financial strain on carriers already grappling with elevated fuel costs.

Considered the second-largest operational expense after labor, fuel typically constitutes 27% of airline operating costs. Recent closures of the Strait have significantly choked global jet fuel supplies. As a result, airline stocks experienced a surge following news of a tentative ceasefire that could lead to safe passage through Hormuz.

While crude oil prices have fallen below $100 per barrel after U.S. announcements of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, jet fuel costs remain high. Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, highlighted the ongoing impact on refining capacities in the Middle East, drawing comparisons to past economic shocks rather than the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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