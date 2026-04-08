Uncertainty Persists Despite Ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz

The Norwegian Shipowners' Association (NSA) has declared that the recent two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran lacks the clarity needed for Norwegian vessels to confidently traverse the Strait of Hormuz.

According to NSA CEO Knut Arild Hareide, the vital maritime chokepoint's security situation remains uncertain, prompting shipping companies to pause their operations and explore alternate strategies to maintain commodity flow across the Gulf.

Efforts from international stakeholders, including France, to facilitate the restoration of safe navigation through the strait have yet to yield enough assurance for companies like Maersk to resume regular maritime activities.