Left Menu

India Prioritizes Safety of Nationals Amid Gulf Tensions

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring developments in the Gulf and West Asia, prioritizing the safety of Indian nationals. Special control rooms and round-the-clock helplines have been established. Efforts ensure welfare, especially for students and seafarers, amidst ongoing regional conflicts and airspace constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:20 IST
India Prioritizes Safety of Nationals Amid Gulf Tensions
Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Aseem R Mahajan (Photo/Youtube/@PIBIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, represented by Additional Secretary for the Gulf, Aseem R Mahajan, announced on Monday that they are keenly observing the dynamic situation in the Gulf and West Asia. He emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding Indian nationals' safety and welfare in these regions.

A dedicated special control room has been set up by the Ministry for Indians abroad, providing continuous support. Mahajan noted the Ministry's coordination with state governments and Union territories to disseminate information effectively and align efforts.

Missions and posts in the region are operating 24/7 helplines and issuing advisories for Indian nationals, students, and residents. As tensions escalate, proactive support is extended to citizens, focusing on visa facilitation, consular services, and logistical needs. Special attention is given to Indian students and seafarers' welfare, ensuring minimal disruption to academic schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Innovative De-Addiction Efforts in Telangana Prisons

Innovative De-Addiction Efforts in Telangana Prisons

 India
2
WeWork India's Massive Expansion: 7 Lakh Sq Ft Leased for New Centres

WeWork India's Massive Expansion: 7 Lakh Sq Ft Leased for New Centres

 India
3
Artemis II Crew Sets New Record in Human Space Travel

Artemis II Crew Sets New Record in Human Space Travel

 Global
4
Supreme Court Transfers Malda Gherao Case to NIA Amid Rising Bureaucratic Tensions

Supreme Court Transfers Malda Gherao Case to NIA Amid Rising Bureaucratic Te...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026