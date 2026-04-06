India Prioritizes Safety of Nationals Amid Gulf Tensions

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, represented by Additional Secretary for the Gulf, Aseem R Mahajan, announced on Monday that they are keenly observing the dynamic situation in the Gulf and West Asia. He emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding Indian nationals' safety and welfare in these regions.

A dedicated special control room has been set up by the Ministry for Indians abroad, providing continuous support. Mahajan noted the Ministry's coordination with state governments and Union territories to disseminate information effectively and align efforts.

Missions and posts in the region are operating 24/7 helplines and issuing advisories for Indian nationals, students, and residents. As tensions escalate, proactive support is extended to citizens, focusing on visa facilitation, consular services, and logistical needs. Special attention is given to Indian students and seafarers' welfare, ensuring minimal disruption to academic schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)