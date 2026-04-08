Fuel Price Surge Impacts Global Aviation: Airlines Respond

The aviation industry is grappling with unprecedented challenges due to a dramatic rise in jet fuel prices, stemming from the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Many airlines are adjusting their strategies, including raising ticket prices, imposing fuel surcharges, and rerouting or canceling flights to cope with increased operating expenses.

This instability has forced several major carriers to adjust financial forecasts, underscoring the ripple effects of geopolitical tensions on global economic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)