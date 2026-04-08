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NOCIL Expands Rubber Chemicals Capacity with New Facility in Gujarat

NOCIL Ltd has inaugurated a new plant for Pilnox TDQ/TMQ rubber anti-degradants in Dahej, Gujarat, as part of its Rs 250 crore expansion plan. The facility aims to enhance tyre performance and safety, while supporting self-reliance in specialty chemicals amidst global supply chain shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:59 IST
NOCIL Expands Rubber Chemicals Capacity with New Facility in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

NOCIL Ltd announced on Wednesday the launch of a new manufacturing plant for Pilnox TDQ/TMQ rubber anti-degradants in Dahej, Gujarat, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its rubber chemicals portfolio. This facility marks part of a Rs 250 crore investment to boost production capabilities.

Located strategically within the Dahej Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR), the new plant aims to produce chemicals essential for improving tyre durability, performance, and safety. The location offers advantages such as access to raw materials, port connectivity, and integrated infrastructure, ensuring NOCIL meets demands in both domestic and export markets.

Aligning with India's push for self-reliance in specialty chemicals, the expansion prioritizes energy efficiency and environmental considerations. As global supply chains realign, NOCIL's Managing Director Anand V S emphasized the responsibility of building strong domestic capabilities to ensure stable supply. The company stands as a major player supplying rubber chemicals to tyre manufacturers and industrial clients locally and internationally.

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