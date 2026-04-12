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BJP Initiates Bihar Leadership Transition

The BJP has appointed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for its legislative party leader election in Bihar. This move initiates the formation of a new government following Nitish Kumar's transition to the Rajya Sabha. The new chief minister will be decided by NDA legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:34 IST
BJP Initiates Bihar Leadership Transition
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  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant step in reshaping Bihar's political landscape by appointing Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for the legislative party leader election in the state. This decision marks the beginning of a new government formation process after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar transitioned to the Rajya Sabha.

In a formal announcement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh confirmed Chouhan's appointment, emphasizing the role of the party's Parliamentary Board in setting this transition in motion. The Bihar political scene is abuzz with anticipation as the JD(U), led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, acknowledges the impending changes expected to unfold after April 13.

Key figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, have indicated that the new chief minister will be selected by NDA legislators based on BJP recommendations. However, details remain under wraps until the NDA legislator meeting conveys the final decision.

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