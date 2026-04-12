Mamata Banerjee Claims BJP’s Rs 1,000-Crore Plot to Unseat TMC

West Bengal's political arena witnessed intense allegations as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of coercive tactics against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates.

She expressed concerns about a reported Rs 1,000-crore scheme to dislodge the TMC, hinting at potential electoral manipulations and a contentious delimitation exercise aimed at trifurcating the state.

Banerjee also raised issues about the BJP's unfulfilled job promises and claimed election interference, urging vigilance against alleged malpractice during voting.

(With inputs from agencies.)