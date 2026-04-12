Mamata Banerjee Claims BJP’s Rs 1,000-Crore Plot to Unseat TMC
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused BJP of intimidating TMC candidates and attempting to split West Bengal through delimitation, potentially merging parts with Bihar or Odisha. Alleging a Rs 1,000-crore conspiracy to unseat her party, Banerjee also criticized the BJP's election tactics and questioned their employment promises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal's political arena witnessed intense allegations as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of coercive tactics against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates.
She expressed concerns about a reported Rs 1,000-crore scheme to dislodge the TMC, hinting at potential electoral manipulations and a contentious delimitation exercise aimed at trifurcating the state.
Banerjee also raised issues about the BJP's unfulfilled job promises and claimed election interference, urging vigilance against alleged malpractice during voting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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