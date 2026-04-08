Left Menu

Rupee Stabilises Amid Global Uncertainty: A Path to India's Economic Growth

S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, expressed optimism regarding India's economic growth and stabilization of the rupee at 92–93 against the US dollar. He advocates for sustained growth and investment to achieve developed nation status by 2047, amidst global economic shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:44 IST
Rupee Stabilises Amid Global Uncertainty: A Path to India's Economic Growth
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Rupee is expected to stabilize around the 92–93 level against the US dollar, according to S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. He anticipates an improvement in foreign investment flows as geopolitical tensions ease, citing India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

Dev highlighted the importance of sustaining 7-8% growth and implementing reforms to achieve developed nation status by 2047. He praised India's economic resilience and fiscal management, highlighting the country's capacity for infrastructure spending despite global uncertainties.

While acknowledging external challenges, Dev remains optimistic about India's growth prospects. He stressed the necessity of increasing private sector investment and addressing manufacturing sector gaps to drive economic transformation. Dev also emphasized strengthening education, health, and digital infrastructure to realize India's demographic advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pranay Verma's Strategic Move: Bridging Diplomacy Between India and EU

Pranay Verma's Strategic Move: Bridging Diplomacy Between India and EU

 India
2
Delhi: Emerging as a Global Arbitration Hub

Delhi: Emerging as a Global Arbitration Hub

 India
3
Haryana IMA Urges Action on Ayushman Bharat Payment Delays

Haryana IMA Urges Action on Ayushman Bharat Payment Delays

 India
4
Haryana Hikes Minimum Wage Amid Rising Tensions and Costs

Haryana Hikes Minimum Wage Amid Rising Tensions and Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026