Rajasthan Refinery Project: A Game-Changer for Economic Development
Rajasthan BJP's president, Madan Rathore, announced an economic boost from the Pachpadra refinery project, promising significant job growth. Criticizing the past Congress government's agreement, Rathore highlighted revisions made by the BJP, including financial modifications and increased job projections, ahead of the project's inauguration by PM Modi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Pachpadra refinery project in Rajasthan is set to boost the state's economic development and generate significant employment, according to BJP state president Madan Rathore.
Rathore criticized the previous Congress government over a flawed project agreement, which he claimed would have financially burdened the state.
He noted that after the BJP's intervention, substantial financial revisions have been made, reducing costs and increasing the state's profit share.
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