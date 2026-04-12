Empowering India's Future: Prime Minister Modi Champions Women's Reservation in 2029 Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a unified effort to pass amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, ensuring its implementation by the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. He underlined the essential role of women in India's development and highlighted the need for their increased representation in governance.

In a letter to floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament, ahead of an extended Budget Session set for a special three-day sitting, Modi emphasized the significance of the Women's Reservation Act. The act intends to increase the number of reserved seats for women in the Lok Sabha to 273 out of 816, following necessary legal amendments.

Modi emphasized this legislative change is crucial for India's progress and the empowerment of women, stressing that a collective effort is required for its timely implementation. He pointed out the positive impact of women's participation in various sectors and urged Parliament to seize this historic opportunity to bolster democracy.