Govt Opens Knowledge Vault to All: Yojana, Kurukshetra, Employment News Free on WAVES OTT

In a landmark step toward democratizing access to knowledge and information, the Publications Division of the Government of India has made its flagship journals—Yojana, Kurukshetra, Aajkal, Bal Bharati, along with the widely followed Employment News—available free of cost on Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT platform.

The move is being seen as a major push to bridge the information divide, bringing credible, high-quality content directly to millions of readers across urban and rural India through a digital-first approach.

Expanding Access to Trusted Knowledge

The initiative aims to ensure that authoritative and informative content—traditionally available through print subscriptions—reaches a wider audience without financial barriers.

These publications have long served as key knowledge resources:

Yojana: In-depth analysis of public policy, governance, and socio-economic issues

Kurukshetra: Focus on rural development, agriculture, and grassroots initiatives

Aajkal: Literary and cultural content reflecting India’s diverse traditions

Bal Bharati: Educational and engaging material for children

Employment News: A critical resource for job seekers, featuring recruitment notifications, career guidance, and skill development updates

By making these available free on a digital platform, the government is enabling real-time, nationwide access to reliable information, particularly benefiting students, aspirants, researchers, and policymakers.

227 E-Books Now Free, Including Bharat Year Book

Beyond journals, the Publications Division has unlocked a digital library of 227 e-books, also available free of cost on the WAVES platform.

Among the highlights is the Bharat Year Book, one of India’s most authoritative annual publications, widely used by civil services aspirants, academics, and professionals for its comprehensive coverage of:

Government policies and schemes

Economic data and sectoral developments

National and international affairs

This free access significantly enhances the availability of trusted reference material for competitive exam preparation and research.

More Content Coming Soon

The digital expansion is set to accelerate further. The Publications Division has announced plans to add around 300 additional e-books by the end of April, which will be offered at nominal prices to maintain affordability while sustaining content production.

This hybrid model—combining free access with low-cost premium content—aims to create a sustainable and inclusive digital publishing ecosystem.

Seamless Access to Printed Books via ONDC

In a move that integrates digital discovery with physical access, readers can also purchase printed books directly through the WAVES platform.

This facility is enabled via CSC Grameen eStore under the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) framework, ensuring:

Nationwide delivery, including rural and remote areas

Easy access to government publications without traditional distribution barriers

Currently, 524 printed titles are available for purchase, significantly expanding reach beyond conventional bookstores.

Building an Inclusive Reading Ecosystem

The initiative reflects a broader vision of transforming how government publications are accessed and consumed in the digital age. By leveraging OTT infrastructure, the Publications Division is:

Expanding reach to millions of digital users

Promoting knowledge equity across regions

Supporting students, job seekers, and lifelong learners

Encouraging a culture of informed citizenship

The integration of free journals, e-books, and physical book access into a single platform marks a shift toward a comprehensive, user-centric knowledge ecosystem.

A Step Toward Digital Public Infrastructure for Knowledge

As India continues to build robust digital public infrastructure—from UPI to ONDC—this initiative positions knowledge access as a critical pillar of digital empowerment.

By combining content credibility, technological reach, and affordability, the Publications Division is setting a new benchmark in public information dissemination.

Citizens are encouraged to explore the wide range of journals and e-books now available on the WAVES OTT platform and leverage this resource for education, career growth, and informed engagement.