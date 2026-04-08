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Signature Global's Strategic Foray into Commercial Realty

Signature Global Ltd reported a 5% decline in pre-sales to Rs 1,540 crore in the latest fiscal quarter, down from Rs 1,620 crore year-on-year. Sales bookings fell 20% in fiscal year 2025-26. The company is diversifying into commercial real estate in collaboration with RMZ Group, focused on expanding in high-growth areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:31 IST
Signature Global's Strategic Foray into Commercial Realty
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Real estate developer Signature Global Ltd announced a 5% decline in pre-sales, totaling Rs 1,540 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, compared to Rs 1,620 crore in the previous year. The fiscal year 2025-26 saw a 20% drop in sales bookings, from Rs 10,290 crore to Rs 8,220 crore.

The realty firm, prominent in the Gurugram market, is diversifying its portfolio through a new venture in commercial real estate. This strategic move involves a joint venture with the Bengaluru-based RMZ Group, emphasizing Signature Global's adaptive strategies in a fluctuating market.

Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal stated the company's focus remains on execution excellence and strategic capital allocation, as they plan to expand presence in high-growth micro-markets. To date, Signature Global has developed 16.5 million sq ft of real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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