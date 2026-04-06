Max Estates Q4 pre-sales at Rs 3,392cr, FY26 bookings flat at Rs 5,305cr

Realty firm Max Estates Ltd on Monday reported its sales bookings at Rs 3,392 crore for the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year on better demand for its properties. The company did not provide the pre-sales or sales bookings of the year-ago period. In a regulatory filing, the company said its sales bookings stood at Rs 5,305 crore for the full 2025-26 fiscal, almost flat from Rs 5,321 crore in the preceding financial year. ''The company achieved total pre-sales of Rs 5,305 crore, driven by the fourth quarter, which accounted for Rs 3,392 crore...,'' Max Estates said. Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Max Estates, said the pre-sales number is a ''strong reflection of our wellbeing focused experiences that we create for our customers with our LiveWell and WorkWell offerings.'' He said the company collected Rs 1,578 crore from customers during the last fiscal. ''As we enter FY27, we have high visibility on growth with a total GDV (gross development value) pipeline of Rs 16,000+ crore, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with net debt of Rs 174 crore as on date,'' he added. Established in 2016, Max Estates Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi-NCR.

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