India's Growth Outlook Amid Middle-East Tensions and GST Impact
The World Bank has adjusted India's 2026-27 growth projection to 6.6%, citing consumer demand boosts from GST cuts but potential setbacks from Middle-East tensions. With strong domestic demand, the growth pace may slow due to rising global energy prices and government subsidy expenses on fuel and fertilizers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:16 IST
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The World Bank on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for India in the 2026-27 fiscal year to 6.6%, slightly higher than previous estimates.
While GST rate cuts are expected to enhance consumer demand initially, there are concerns that the ongoing Middle-East crisis could negatively impact growth.
Factors such as higher global energy prices and increased government subsidies for fuel and fertilizers compound these challenges, potentially dampening household incomes and moderating investment growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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