India's Growth Outlook Amid Middle-East Tensions and GST Impact

The World Bank on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for India in the 2026-27 fiscal year to 6.6%, slightly higher than previous estimates.

While GST rate cuts are expected to enhance consumer demand initially, there are concerns that the ongoing Middle-East crisis could negatively impact growth.

Factors such as higher global energy prices and increased government subsidies for fuel and fertilizers compound these challenges, potentially dampening household incomes and moderating investment growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)