PIC Channels R2.7 Billion Pension Investment into Waterfall Mega-Development

South Africa’s largest asset manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has reinforced its role as a key driver of economic development and infrastructure growth with a R2.7 billion investment into the rapidly expanding Waterfall City precinct—one of the country’s most ambitious mixed-use developments.

Acting on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), the PIC’s investment is supporting a large-scale urban node that is already generating approximately 23,000 jobs, while reshaping the landscape of modern, integrated city development in Gauteng.

The project stands as a flagship example of how pension fund capital is being strategically deployed to deliver both long-term financial returns and tangible socio-economic impact.

A Modern Economic Hub Anchored by Scale and Innovation

Waterfall City has emerged as a high-density, mixed-use economic hub, combining retail, commercial, logistics, and lifestyle infrastructure into a single, interconnected precinct.

The development includes:

More than 500 retail outlets , positioning it as a major consumer destination

Approximately 70 restaurants , driving tourism, hospitality, and local enterprise

Extensive commercial office space attracting corporate tenants

Logistics and distribution facilities supporting supply chain efficiency

This integrated model reflects global trends in urban planning, where live-work-play environments are designed to boost productivity, reduce congestion, and enhance quality of life.

PIC Chairperson and Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr David Masondo, described the development as a blueprint for the kind of infrastructure-led growth South Africa needs.

“Waterfall City reflects the kind of scale, vision and execution that South Africa needs as we build modern, sustainable and competitive cities,” Masondo said.

Pension Capital Driving Real Economic Impact

The Waterfall investment forms part of the PIC’s broader strategy to channel public sector pension funds into productive sectors of the economy—unlocking growth while safeguarding returns for millions of government employees.

Masondo emphasised that developments of this magnitude play a critical role in:

Strengthening economic infrastructure

Attracting domestic and foreign investment

Stimulating job creation across multiple sectors

Creating vibrant, inclusive urban spaces

The R2.7 billion injection has not only accelerated construction and commercial activity but also catalysed secondary economic benefits, including supplier networks, small business opportunities, and increased municipal revenues.

Ownership Structure Reflects Strategic Partnerships

The Waterfall precinct is owned by the Atterbury Waterfall Investment Company (AWIC), a strategic joint venture structured as:

70% owned by Attacq Limited , a JSE-listed real estate investment company

30% owned by the GEPF, representing public sector pension beneficiaries

This partnership model combines private sector expertise with public capital, enabling large-scale developments that might otherwise be difficult to finance.

Oversight Programme Highlights Transparency and Accountability

Masondo’s visit to the site forms part of a national oversight programme that will unfold over the next three months, aimed at demonstrating how pension funds are being invested into infrastructure and development projects across the country.

The initiative seeks to enhance transparency, build public trust, and showcase the real-world impact of institutional investments.

“This is a strong post-1994 example of long-term, high-quality investment in South Africa’s urban future,” Masondo noted during the visit.

A Diversified Portfolio with Transformation at Its Core

Beyond flagship developments like Waterfall City, the PIC maintains a broad and diversified property portfolio that spans:

Affordable housing developments

Inner-city regeneration projects

Commercial real estate investments

Support for emerging and black property developers

Masondo underscored that transformation is embedded within the PIC’s investment philosophy—not treated as a secondary objective.

“We have backed Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) developers in commercial property. We have supported black-led development platforms. We have invested in inner-city housing and provided catalytic financing to small and medium contractors building affordable homes,” he said.

These initiatives are aimed at addressing historical inequalities in property ownership while expanding participation in the real estate sector.

Balancing Returns with Developmental Impact

As custodian of the GEPF—Africa’s largest pension fund—the PIC manages assets exceeding R2 trillion, making it one of the most influential institutional investors on the continent.

Its investment approach is anchored in a dual mandate:

Deliver sustainable financial returns for pension fund members Drive inclusive economic growth and transformation

“We see our role as both custodians of public servants’ pensions and participants in South Africa’s broader economic transformation,” Masondo said.

“That requires a portfolio that is diverse, forward-looking, and responsive to the needs of the country.”

Shaping the Future of South African Cities

Waterfall City’s continued expansion signals a broader shift toward integrated urban development, where infrastructure, commerce, and community converge to create resilient economic ecosystems.

As South Africa confronts challenges such as urbanisation, unemployment, and infrastructure gaps, large-scale investments like this are increasingly seen as critical levers for growth.

With thousands of jobs already supported and billions invested, the Waterfall development stands as a powerful example of how strategic capital deployment can reshape cities, unlock opportunity, and drive long-term national development.