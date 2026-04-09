Elderly Pune Doctor Falls Victim to Rs 12.31 Crore Online Investment Fraud
A 75-year-old Pune doctor was defrauded of Rs 12.31 crore in an online trading scam. Posing as executives, fraudsters enticed him with investment opportunities. He was coerced into transferring funds, threatened with property loss if he hesitated. An investigation is underway following his complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2026 08:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 08:18 IST
- Country:
- India
A senior doctor from Pune has lost a staggering Rs 12.31 crore in an elaborate online trading scam, police reports indicate.
Details emerged that the victim received a message promising lucrative stock options, leading him to a fraudulent WhatsApp group where scammers posed as financial experts.
With coercion and fake profit statements, the victim was led to a sham trading platform, compelled to make substantial monetary transfers under threats. Authorities are currently investigating the scam after a formal complaint was filed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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