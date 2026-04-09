Elderly Pune Doctor Falls Victim to Rs 12.31 Crore Online Investment Fraud

A senior doctor from Pune has lost a staggering Rs 12.31 crore in an elaborate online trading scam, police reports indicate.

Details emerged that the victim received a message promising lucrative stock options, leading him to a fraudulent WhatsApp group where scammers posed as financial experts.

With coercion and fake profit statements, the victim was led to a sham trading platform, compelled to make substantial monetary transfers under threats. Authorities are currently investigating the scam after a formal complaint was filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)